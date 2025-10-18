Navy intelligence rescued a veteran of the AFU and a National Guardsman from the occupied Luhansk region

Fighters of the Navy Special Intelligence Unit "Yangoli" returned home a 29-year-old veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a 34-year-old serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine. They were prisoners of the occupiers in Luhansk region for a long time.

What is known about the new successful operation of the Navy

It was implemented under the coordination of the military ombudsman Olga Reshetylova.

Fighters of the Navy's Special Intelligence Unit "Eagles" returned home a 29-year-old veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a 34-year-old serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine, who had been considered missing for more than three years, but was actually in captivity and slavery in the temporarily occupied territory. Share

Important information was passed on to Olga Reshetylova by the veteran's mother, who is also an active service member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It was she who turned to the military ombudsman with information that her son was hiding in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk region after numerous tortures.

Later, it also became known that not far from him, an active-duty NGU serviceman was literally enslaved by one of the collaborators.