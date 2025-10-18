Navy intelligence rescued a veteran of the AFU and a National Guardsman from the occupied Luhansk region
Source:  online.ua

Fighters of the Navy Special Intelligence Unit "Yangoli" returned home a 29-year-old veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a 34-year-old serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine. They were prisoners of the occupiers in Luhansk region for a long time.

  • The rescue operation involved two parallel efforts to extract the victims separately, with both the veteran and the NGU serviceman unaware of the detailed plan but successfully following instructions.
  • This successful mission highlights the dedication and bravery of the Navy's Special Intelligence Unit as they carry out critical operations to rescue Ukrainian military personnel in challenging circumstances.

It was implemented under the coordination of the military ombudsman Olga Reshetylova.

Fighters of the Navy's Special Intelligence Unit "Eagles" returned home a 29-year-old veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a 34-year-old serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine, who had been considered missing for more than three years, but was actually in captivity and slavery in the temporarily occupied territory.

Important information was passed on to Olga Reshetylova by the veteran's mother, who is also an active service member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It was she who turned to the military ombudsman with information that her son was hiding in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk region after numerous tortures.

Later, it also became known that not far from him, an active-duty NGU serviceman was literally enslaved by one of the collaborators.

In fact, two parallel operations were taking place — the boys were taken out separately from each other to a certain stage. Neither the NGU military officer nor the Ukrainian Armed Forces veteran knew the detailed plan — they clearly followed the instructions.

