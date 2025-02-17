Negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine have no results — Zelenskyy

Commenting on the upcoming negotiations between the Russian and American sides in Saudi Arabia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine will not participate in them.

Ukraine knew nothing about the negotiations in Saudi Arabia — Zelenskyy

He stated this from Abu Dhabi during an online press conference with Ukrainian journalists.

At the same time, according to the President, Ukraine will not recognize any results of the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, which will take place without Ukraine.

Ukraine will not accept. Ukraine knew nothing about this. And Ukraine regards any negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine as having no results. We cannot recognize any things or agreements about us without us. And we will not recognize such agreements. Surely, there is a bilateral track there. And the US has the right to do so if they have bilateral issues. To be honest, they have talked about this before. Only now have they started talking publicly. Back then it was like bad manners to talk to an aggressor during wartime. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State also emphasized that the Ukrainian delegation will pay an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

As for us, we have an official visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Journalists and everyone understand that the status of an "official visit" is not obtained in a day or three. It is simply impossible. I made many different visits during the war, but this is the status of an official one. Relevant documents were prepared, etc. Therefore, this has no connection with the things that are happening in Saudi Arabia at the level of representatives of the USA and the Russian Federation. Of course, I will ask His Highness Mohammed (Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia — ed.) when I am in Saudi Arabia what he knows about this. It is just interesting.

Let us remind you that today Zelenskyy arrived on an official visit to Saudi Arabia.