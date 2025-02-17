Negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine have no results — Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Commenting on the upcoming negotiations between the Russian and American sides in Saudi Arabia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine will not participate in them.

  • President Zelenskyy highlights that negotiations concerning Ukraine without Ukraine's participation are ineffective and unacceptable.
  • Ukraine refuses to recognize any results or agreements made in negotiations where Ukraine is not present and involved.
  • Zelenskyy stresses the significance of Ukraine's presence in discussions and decisions regarding its own country.

Ukraine knew nothing about the negotiations in Saudi Arabia — Zelenskyy

He stated this from Abu Dhabi during an online press conference with Ukrainian journalists.

At the same time, according to the President, Ukraine will not recognize any results of the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, which will take place without Ukraine.

Ukraine will not accept. Ukraine knew nothing about this. And Ukraine regards any negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine as having no results. We cannot recognize any things or agreements about us without us. And we will not recognize such agreements. Surely, there is a bilateral track there. And the US has the right to do so if they have bilateral issues. To be honest, they have talked about this before. Only now have they started talking publicly. Back then it was like bad manners to talk to an aggressor during wartime.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State also emphasized that the Ukrainian delegation will pay an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

As for us, we have an official visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Journalists and everyone understand that the status of an "official visit" is not obtained in a day or three. It is simply impossible. I made many different visits during the war, but this is the status of an official one. Relevant documents were prepared, etc. Therefore, this has no connection with the things that are happening in Saudi Arabia at the level of representatives of the USA and the Russian Federation. Of course, I will ask His Highness Mohammed (Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia — ed.) when I am in Saudi Arabia what he knows about this. It is just interesting.

Let us remind you that today Zelenskyy arrived on an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

"One of our key topics today is the return of our people from Russian captivity. The mediation of the UAE has saved many lives. Thank you for this important cooperation, and today we discussed how we can continue it," Zelenskyy noted.

