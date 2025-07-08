Official Moscow is supposedly expecting proposals from Ukraine on the date of the third round of talks to end the war. This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He also cynically complained that there has been no progress on this issue so far.
Points of attention
- Official Moscow is unhappy with Trump's actions and believes that the sanctions imposed are illegal and harmful to both Russian and American entrepreneurs.
- Despite the challenges, Peskov mentioned that Russia has the experience to deal with sanctions and will work towards minimizing their impact.
Moscow allegedly wants a new round of negotiations with Kyiv
According to Putin's spokesman, the Kremlin needs time to find out what weapons the US is supplying and will supply to Ukraine.
Thus, Peskov made it clear that Russia is concerned about US President Donald Trump's decision to provide even more military assistance to Kyiv:
Putin's spokesman also complained that official Moscow is unhappy with Trump's actions.
Peskov began to publicly complain that the United States was currently imposing a number of restrictions.
According to Peskov, Russia has learned a lot over the years of sanctions and will do everything possible to minimize their consequences.
