Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Putin made a new statement
Moscow allegedly wants a new round of negotiations with Kyiv
online.ua

Official Moscow is supposedly expecting proposals from Ukraine on the date of the third round of talks to end the war. This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He also cynically complained that there has been no progress on this issue so far.

Points of attention

  • Official Moscow is unhappy with Trump's actions and believes that the sanctions imposed are illegal and harmful to both Russian and American entrepreneurs.
  • Despite the challenges, Peskov mentioned that Russia has the experience to deal with sanctions and will work towards minimizing their impact.

According to Putin's spokesman, the Kremlin needs time to find out what weapons the US is supplying and will supply to Ukraine.

Thus, Peskov made it clear that Russia is concerned about US President Donald Trump's decision to provide even more military assistance to Kyiv:

It is clear that the supplies are continuing, that is clear. It is clear that the Europeans are actively involved in supplying weapons to Ukraine. As for what supplies and in what quantities Ukraine continues to receive from the US, it will take time to finally clarify this issue.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

Putin's spokesman also complained that official Moscow is unhappy with Trump's actions.

Peskov began to publicly complain that the United States was currently imposing a number of restrictions.

"We believe that these sanctions are illegal and harm not only our entrepreneurs, but also entrepreneurs in the United States," he added cynically.

According to Peskov, Russia has learned a lot over the years of sanctions and will do everything possible to minimize their consequences.

