US aid to Ukraine. What Trump promised Zelensky
What is known about Trump's plans for Ukraine?
Source:  Axios

According to Axios, US President Donald Trump has ordered Ukraine to receive 10 Patriot interceptor missiles. He has also increased pressure on Germany to sell one of its Patriot batteries to Kyiv.

  • The US president's promise to send Patriot missiles and find other supply means demonstrates a commitment to assisting Ukraine in enhancing its air defense capabilities.
  • The collaboration between the US and Germany in supporting Ukraine's defense highlights the ongoing efforts to boost Kyiv's military capabilities amidst geopolitical tensions.

As journalists managed to find out, after several days of consultations with aides and other world leaders, the US president decided to increase support for Kyiv.

Right now, Trump is actively searching for alternative solutions.

For example, he began to pressure official Berlin to provide Ukraine with its Patriot battery.

During his talks with Zelensky, the American leader stated that he wanted to help Ukraine strengthen its air defense.

Against this backdrop, Donald Trump promised to immediately send 10 Patriot interceptor missiles — fewer than planned in the suspended delivery — and help find other means of supply.

Also, according to a German official, on July 7, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called Trump to ask him to "release" Patriot interceptor missiles that were suspended en route to Ukraine.

In addition, the head of Germany emphasized that Berlin is ready to buy Patriot batteries from the United States and send them to Ukraine.

