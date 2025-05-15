Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Trump intrigued with statement about his arrival in Turkey

US President Donald Trump has announced his readiness to travel to Turkey for talks between Ukraine and Russia on May 16.

Trump keeps the intrigue about his arrival in Turkey

This was reported by Clash Report on the social network X.

I would go to Turkey on Friday if it would be appropriate for Ukrainian-Russian negotiations. Donald Trump President of the United States

BREAKING: Trump:



I would go to Türkiye on Friday if appropriate for Ukraine-Russia talks. — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 15, 2025

As Sky News reports, during his visit to Qatar, Donald Trump also commented on journalists' questions about the absence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the talks in Turkey.

Why should he go if I'm not going? I didn't think Putin could go if I wasn't there.

It is worth noting that US President Donald Trump previously stated that his busy schedule would not prevent him from meeting with illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin if he arrives in Istanbul on May 15.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that if he meets with the Russian dictator on May 15 in Turkey, the main topics for discussion will be a complete ceasefire and the exchange of all prisoners of war. Share

On the evening of May 14, the Russian Federation announced the composition of its delegation for negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul.