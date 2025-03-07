Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi officially confirmed that talks between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia next week will focus on bilateral relations and the path to peace.

According to a spokesman for the diplomatic department, the dialogue between Kyiv and Washington is ongoing.

Heorhiy Tykhyi also emphasized that the team accompanying President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will remain in Saudi Arabia for negotiations with the American side.

The agenda: Ukrainian-American bilateral relations, our strategic partnership, its further development. And of course, at the center of the conversation is the path to peace. Ukraine is constructively disposed, ready and eager for peace like no other in the world. And we want to quickly restore peace. George the Silent Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

According to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, official Kyiv currently knows nothing about the presence of Russian representatives in Saudi Arabia.

Tykhyi added that Ukraine has not received such information so far.