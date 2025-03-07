Negotiations between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia — what to prepare for
Negotiations between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia — what to prepare for

Читати українською
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi officially confirmed that talks between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia next week will focus on bilateral relations and the path to peace.

Points of attention

  • The focus of the discussions is on Ukrainian-American bilateral relations, strategic partnership, and the common goal of achieving peace.
  • Ukraine expresses readiness and eagerness for peace, positioning itself as committed to fostering dialogue and restoring peace swiftly.

According to a spokesman for the diplomatic department, the dialogue between Kyiv and Washington is ongoing.

Heorhiy Tykhyi also emphasized that the team accompanying President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will remain in Saudi Arabia for negotiations with the American side.

The agenda: Ukrainian-American bilateral relations, our strategic partnership, its further development. And of course, at the center of the conversation is the path to peace. Ukraine is constructively disposed, ready and eager for peace like no other in the world. And we want to quickly restore peace.

According to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, official Kyiv currently knows nothing about the presence of Russian representatives in Saudi Arabia.

Tykhyi added that Ukraine has not received such information so far.

"We assume that bilateral Ukrainian-American consultations, meetings, and dialogue should take place in Saudi Arabia," the representative of the diplomatic department emphasized.

