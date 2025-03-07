Negotiations between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia — what to prepare for

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi officially confirmed that talks between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia next week will focus on bilateral relations and the path to peace.
Points of attention
- The focus of the discussions is on Ukrainian-American bilateral relations, strategic partnership, and the common goal of achieving peace.
- Ukraine expresses readiness and eagerness for peace, positioning itself as committed to fostering dialogue and restoring peace swiftly.
What to expect from the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
According to a spokesman for the diplomatic department, the dialogue between Kyiv and Washington is ongoing.
Heorhiy Tykhyi also emphasized that the team accompanying President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will remain in Saudi Arabia for negotiations with the American side.
According to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, official Kyiv currently knows nothing about the presence of Russian representatives in Saudi Arabia.
Tykhyi added that Ukraine has not received such information so far.
More on the topic
