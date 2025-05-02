Nemesis Regiment destroys 60 Russian strike drones in two months

In March and April 2025, the 412th Nemesis Unmanned Systems Regiment destroyed 60 enemy Shahed and Gerber attack drones.
Drone air defense: how Nemesis destroys Russian strike drones
According to the unit, 24 enemy targets were intercepted in March, and 36 in April.
To do this, the regiment used experimental interceptor drones. The cost of one such drone is $5,000.
For comparison, the estimated cost of the Shahed strike drone is $150,000, and the Gerbera is $10,000. The cost of the missile, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces usually use to intercept Russian drones, is about $1 million. In this configuration, the Ukrainian interceptor drone becomes a much cheaper means of countering attacks.
During a year of combat work, operators of the 412th separate regiment of Nemesis unmanned systems destroyed one hundred tanks of the Russian army.
Nemesis inflicted the greatest losses on the invaders last winter and fall, especially in November 2024 and February of this year.
