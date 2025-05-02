Nemesis Regiment destroys 60 Russian strike drones in two months

Drone air defense: how Nemesis destroys Russian strike drones

According to the unit, 24 enemy targets were intercepted in March, and 36 in April.

To do this, the regiment used experimental interceptor drones. The cost of one such drone is $5,000.

For comparison, the estimated cost of the Shahed strike drone is $150,000, and the Gerbera is $10,000. The cost of the missile, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces usually use to intercept Russian drones, is about $1 million. In this configuration, the Ukrainian interceptor drone becomes a much cheaper means of countering attacks.

Ukraine is the first country in the world to destroy reconnaissance and strike UAVs using interceptor drones. In 2022-2023, strike drones compensated for the lack of artillery, and by 2025 this capability provides 75% of the enemy's forces and assets. In 2024, strike drones began to shoot down enemy reconnaissance UAVs, and in 2025 we began to shoot down strategic strike drones of the Shahed type. Ukrainian drones for a few thousand in the professional hands of our fighters can not only preserve the infrastructure, but also save on expensive air defense equipment, — commented Artem Belenkov, Chief of Staff of the 412th Nemesis Air Defense Division. Share

During a year of combat work, operators of the 412th separate regiment of Nemesis unmanned systems destroyed one hundred tanks of the Russian army.