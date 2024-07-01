Russia to fall apart after mutinies and riots, Nemesis Group fighter "Dzhanych" forecasts

In an interview with Online.UA, Nemesis Group fighter Felix "Dzhanych" shared his opinion about the possibility of the disintegration of Russia's aggressor country and the Russians' awareness of the need for changes in the Russian Federation.

Russia will fall apart after mutinies and riots — Felix "Dzhanych"

I think they will definitely have a coup, one hundred percent there will be a coup. As the practice and tactics of war show again, although there are fewer Ukrainians, and more of them (Russians — ed.), it will come to such a point that only the old people will remain in the village. Riots are already going on there. It's just that when it touches people who are a little more intelligent to go to "SMO", they will already start to act. Share

Now they are going to war [in Russia — ed] who believe in those Putin’s tales. He [Putin] came out and told all the children to believe, so when he touched the rank of people who still knew how to think, they would already say: "I'm sorry, well, in a sense." It's normal for them that the father and son left — and died; usually, they gave the mother a washing machine. It is a standard topic (for Russians — ed.). Or how a journalist from Makiivka brought a piece of cinder block to them and said: "Your son wrote his last words there, and then he died. We will paint this cinder block for you and set it up as a monument." Felix "Dzhanych" Nemesis Group fighter

"Dzhanych" is convinced that the more people fight, the greater the chaos will be in Russia.

Now this chaos is under control, because now at war those who cannot think, they do not have a say, they do not have any thoughts of their own. They were told: "You will do this" — "good", and when it touches those who think, then the revolution will be clear. Share

RVC is aware of what is happening in Russia — Dzhanich

There are (Russians who understand what Putin is doing in Ukraine and the Russian Federation — ed.). The first example I will give of the Russians is the volunteer corps, Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC). At the beginning of the war, no one would have believed it, no one. Now everyone perfectly believes and, as we see, a fact is a fact. Here, people even show some desire to come here from there, and we see it in reality, we don't see it in words, as Russia says, in stories and everything else.

We believe in the facts, and some people realise (in Russia—ed.) that they can't say it because every word against the government is punished there.

According to Janych, a slave mentality is cultivated in Russia.

And what is it, what does it lead to? Leads to slavery. You don't have an opinion, you have to do what you're told. At most, you can go to buy bread, save money, go for a walk with friends, but quietly, and if you say something, you will immediately go to "SMO". Share

Nemesis Group: what is known

The Nemesis Group is a community of Ukrainian Armenians who are descendants of the Bagratuni kingdom and who have been directly involved in combat operations in the war against Russia since the first days of the full-scale invasion.

The group's chevrons depict Ashot the Iron, the king of Armenia from the Bagratuni family and patron of the Armenian army.