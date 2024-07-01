Russia to fall apart after mutinies and riots, Nemesis Group fighter "Dzhanych" forecasts

In an interview with Online.UA, Nemesis Group fighter Felix "Dzhanych" shared his opinion about the possibility of the disintegration of Russia's aggressor country and the Russians' awareness of the need for changes in the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Felix "Dzhanych" predicted a coup and the possible collapse of the Russian Federation due to riots and citizens' awareness.
- The fighter emphasised that increasing the number of people fighting could lead to more chaos in Russia.
- He is sure that a slave mentality reigns in the Russian Federation, leading to a lack of freedom of expression and fear of the government.
- Many Russians are aware of Putin's actions in Ukraine and the Russian Federation but are forced to keep it to themselves because of the possible consequences.
- "Dzhanych" is convinced that the intellectual split among Russians will lead to further destabilisation and changes in the country.
Russia will fall apart after mutinies and riots — Felix "Dzhanych"
RVC is aware of what is happening in Russia — Dzhanich
In an interview with Online.UA, Nemesis Group fighter Felix "Dzhanych" shared his opinion about conscious Russians who understand Putin's actions in Ukraine and Russia.
There are (Russians who understand what Putin is doing in Ukraine and the Russian Federation — ed.). The first example I will give of the Russians is the volunteer corps, Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC). At the beginning of the war, no one would have believed it, no one. Now everyone perfectly believes and, as we see, a fact is a fact. Here, people even show some desire to come here from there, and we see it in reality, we don't see it in words, as Russia says, in stories and everything else.
We believe in the facts, and some people realise (in Russia—ed.) that they can't say it because every word against the government is punished there.
According to Janych, a slave mentality is cultivated in Russia.
Nemesis Group: what is known
The Nemesis Group is a community of Ukrainian Armenians who are descendants of the Bagratuni kingdom and who have been directly involved in combat operations in the war against Russia since the first days of the full-scale invasion.
The group's chevrons depict Ashot the Iron, the king of Armenia from the Bagratuni family and patron of the Armenian army.
