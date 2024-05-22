Neutral countries should join NATO if they want protection, UK Defence Secretary says

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps called on neutral European countries to gain membership in NATO.
According to Shapps, his country will support and promote the entry into the Alliance of such non-aligned European states as Ireland, Malta, Austria and Switzerland.
How Russia's aggression against Ukraine contributes to the strengthening of NATO
The publication notes that the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine has sparked discussions in several non-aligned European countries.
It is known that Finland and Sweden did join the alliance in the last two years.
