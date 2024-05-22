Shapps called on non-aligned European countries to join NATO

According to Shapps, his country will support and promote the entry into the Alliance of such non-aligned European states as Ireland, Malta, Austria and Switzerland.

I will make the case for NATO to bring all those who benefit from the alliance’s umbrella of protection into the organisation. Some European countries effectively benefit from NATO coverage, they enjoy the benefits of freedom and liberty, and yet fail to sign up to the Continent’s collective deterrence. Yet when the wolf is at the back door of European security there should be no place for neutrality, Shapps added, pointing to the threat posed by Russia. Share

How Russia's aggression against Ukraine contributes to the strengthening of NATO

The publication notes that the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine has sparked discussions in several non-aligned European countries.

It is known that Finland and Sweden did join the alliance in the last two years.