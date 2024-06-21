New EU sanctions package to impact on Russia's shadow fleet

Due to the 14 package of EU sanctions, the shadow fleet may be denied access to European ports and services.
Points of attention
- The 14th package of EU sanctions targets Russia's shadow oil fleet, aiming to ban entry into European ports for these vessels.
- The new measures in the sanctions package include banning the transhipment of Russian liquefied gas and holding EU operators responsible for sanctions violations by subsidiaries and partners in third countries.
- The Netherlands strongly advocates for tough measures against Russia's shadow fleet to curb Putin's war machine.
- The sanctions are expected to slow down the shadow fleet operations and disrupt their access to European ports and services.
- The consensus on the 14th package of sanctions underscores the EU's determination to maximise the impact of existing sanctions on Russia.
How the new EU sanctions package will affect the Russian shadow fleet?
The 14th package of EU sanctions against Russia will ban ships of the "shadow" oil fleet from entering European ports.
ThEMinister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Hanke Bruins Sloat, said on June 21.
She welcomed the decision of the ambassadors of the EU member states, who agreed to the 14th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, which should be finally approved in the near future. According to her, the package contains several important measures for which the Netherlands strongly advocates, including a tough fight against Russia's shadow oil fleet.
I welcome today’s agreement on the 14th EU #sanctions package against Russia. This package contains several important measures that the Netherlands strongly advocated for, including the firm tackling and sanctioning of the Russian #shadowfleet. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/GzAExl9YwU— Hanke Bruins Slot (@HankeBruinsSlot) June 20, 2024
What is known about the 14th package of EU sanctions against Russia
On June 20, the ambassadors of the European Union agreed on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia.
At the same time, it is emphasiSed that the new package includes new targeted measures and maximizes the impact of existing sanctions, closing loopholes.
The new measures include a ban on the transshipment of Russian liquefied gas and a plan to make EU operators liable for sanctions violations by subsidiaries and partners in third countries.
The day before, the mass media wrote that the EU could not agree on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia because it was blocked by Germany. Berlin demanded to remove the clause that expanded the list of goods they wanted to ban from selling to Russia to customers of EU companies in third countries. This item was removed from the document
