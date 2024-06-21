New EU sanctions package to impact on Russia's shadow fleet

Due to the 14 package of EU sanctions, the shadow fleet may be denied access to European ports and services.

How the new EU sanctions package will affect the Russian shadow fleet?

The 14th package of EU sanctions against Russia will ban ships of the "shadow" oil fleet from entering European ports.

ThEMinister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Hanke Bruins Sloat, said on June 21.

She welcomed the decision of the ambassadors of the EU member states, who agreed to the 14th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, which should be finally approved in the near future. According to her, the package contains several important measures for which the Netherlands strongly advocates, including a tough fight against Russia's shadow oil fleet.

I welcome today’s agreement on the 14th EU #sanctions package against Russia. This package contains several important measures that the Netherlands strongly advocated for, including the firm tackling and sanctioning of the Russian #shadowfleet. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/GzAExl9YwU — Hanke Bruins Slot (@HankeBruinsSlot) June 20, 2024

Due to this package of sanctions, the shadow fleet may be denied access to European ports and services. It is vital that we continue to work on new EU sanctions. This will significantly slow down Putin's war machine, Hanke Bruins Slot said. Share

What is known about the 14th package of EU sanctions against Russia

On June 20, the ambassadors of the European Union agreed on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia.

At the same time, it is emphasiSed that the new package includes new targeted measures and maximizes the impact of existing sanctions, closing loopholes.

The new measures include a ban on the transshipment of Russian liquefied gas and a plan to make EU operators liable for sanctions violations by subsidiaries and partners in third countries.