Ukrainian Navy states Russia hides its fleet in bays, blocking entrances with sunken barges

The Russian Navy is trying to protect its ships from attacks by Ukrainian naval drones by hiding in the bay. The occupiers blocked the entrance to it with sunken barges.

The spokesman of the Naval Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, says at the telethon air.

This practice is not new, they did the same around the so-called Crimean Bridge. Boom fences are hung on the barge. All this is used as such elements of protective structures, said Dmytro Pletenchuk.

He recalled that a similar Russian practice of sinking objects could be seen 10 years ago during the seizure of Crimea, when the invaders sank their own ships to block our vessels in the bay.

As we can see, now they have actually closed in the Novorossiysk base station, closed the entrance to the harbor, put up a barricade and are just sitting there, the spokesman said.

Pletenchuk also noted that the occupiers do not have a special military presence in the Sea of Azov, because, unfortunately, they control the entire coast.

And, accordingly, it is used to loot the occupied territories, to take away looted goods — grain, metal — through the port. Disabling tracking systems to hide their criminal activities. Then they unload at their ports and try to legalise it, he explained.

