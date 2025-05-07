New German Chancellor Merz announced a visit to Ukraine

The new leader of Germany, Friedrich Merz, has officially confirmed that he intends to visit Ukraine soon.

According to the new Chancellor, coordination of the trip is currently underway.

Merz also added that he intends to do everything possible within the European Union to ensure a lasting ceasefire after the upcoming weekend and so that a peace agreement with Russia can then be concluded.

The German leader emphasized that as of today, there is one main question: is the aggressor country, Russia, ready to agree to a 30-day ceasefire.

As Merz noted, he links the issue of German security guarantees for Ukraine to the fact that an agreement should first be reached on a long-term cessation of hostilities at the front.

In his opinion, it is extremely important that the States continue to participate in this process, "as well as in further providing security guarantees for Ukraine," and "that Americans remain in the game."