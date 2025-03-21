New negotiations in Saudi Arabia — what to prepare for
New negotiations in Saudi Arabia — what to prepare for

What to expect from the new round of negotiations
Читати українською
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

During the planned meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Saudi Arabia, they intend to determine the parameters of proposals for various ceasefire regimes currently proposed by the negotiating parties.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine does not interfere in the US choice of contacts with Russia in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the importance of bilateral Ukrainian-American history in the negotiations.
  • The spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry highlights the significance of understanding how the agreements will work, who will control them, and how monitoring will be conducted in Saudi Arabia.

What to expect from the new round of negotiations

New details were revealed by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Heorhiy Tykhyi.

According to the latter, official Kyiv treats the meeting, which will take place in Saudi Arabia on March 23, as bilateral Ukrainian-American negotiations.

In addition, it is indicated that this will be a technical round, not a political one.

The focus of the parties this time will be on the details and implementation of decisions that have already been made at the political level.

That is, professional people from the Ukrainian and American sides should meet, who can figure out all the details of what it should look like. We need to understand how it will work, who will control it, how monitoring will take place.

George the Silent

George the Silent

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

It is also indicated that Ukraine currently does not know how contacts between Americans and Russians will take place in Saudi Arabia.

Tykhyi emphasized that this is the US choice, in which Kyiv does not interfere.

"We are preparing for the negotiations in Saudi Arabia precisely as for bilateral Ukrainian-American history," the spokesman for the diplomatic department explained.

