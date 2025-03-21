New negotiations in Saudi Arabia — what to prepare for

During the planned meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Saudi Arabia, they intend to determine the parameters of proposals for various ceasefire regimes currently proposed by the negotiating parties.

What to expect from the new round of negotiations

New details were revealed by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Heorhiy Tykhyi.

According to the latter, official Kyiv treats the meeting, which will take place in Saudi Arabia on March 23, as bilateral Ukrainian-American negotiations.

In addition, it is indicated that this will be a technical round, not a political one.

The focus of the parties this time will be on the details and implementation of decisions that have already been made at the political level.

That is, professional people from the Ukrainian and American sides should meet, who can figure out all the details of what it should look like. We need to understand how it will work, who will control it, how monitoring will take place. George the Silent Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

It is also indicated that Ukraine currently does not know how contacts between Americans and Russians will take place in Saudi Arabia.

Tykhyi emphasized that this is the US choice, in which Kyiv does not interfere.