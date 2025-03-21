The head of the US Department of Energy, Chris Wright, officially confirmed that the States is ready to take over the management of nuclear power plants in Ukraine "without any special problems" if Kyiv and Washington agree on this.
Points of attention
- US aims to attract American nuclear experts to collaborate with local specialists for making informed decisions.
- No current discussions are underway regarding American companies acquiring Ukrainian nuclear facilities.
- US's offer to help manage Ukraine's energy infrastructure was initiated by President Donald Trump, highlighting the expertise of the United States in the electric power and utility sectors.
The US is ready to help Ukraine
As Chris Wright noted, the States is determined to attract high-level American nuclear experts who, together with local specialists, will make informed decisions.
Against this background, he recalled that it is the United States that has rich experience in this area.
According to Wright, as of today, there is no dialogue underway about the possibility of American companies acquiring facilities such as the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest in Europe, which has been under Russian occupation since the beginning of the war.
It is important to understand that the initiative to help manage Ukraine's energy infrastructure was first taken by US President Donald Trump. This happened during telephone talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
She also began to argue that American ownership of these facilities would be the best protection for this infrastructure and support for the Ukrainian energy system.
