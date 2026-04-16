New Russian strikes on Odessa region — there are casualties, a ship caught fire

Russia continued to attack civilian and port infrastructure in the Odessa region on the morning of April 16. There were casualties, and a foreign ship caught fire.
Points of attention
- Russia's continued attacks on the Odessa region resulted in casualties and a foreign ship catching fire on April 16.
- Consequences of the drone attack included injuries to three people, including a child, as well as damages to a car dealership and vehicles.
Consequences of the Russian Federation's morning attack on the civilian and port infrastructure of the Odessa region
In Odessa, as a result of a drone attack on the territory of one of the city markets, unfortunately, according to preliminary data, three people were injured, including a child.
This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.
The roof and glazing of the car dealership were also damaged, as were 8 cars inside. At another location, a private house and a car were damaged.
The victims are provided with all necessary assistance.
A UAV was also recorded hitting a civilian cargo ship flying the flag of Nauru, with the subsequent fire of one of the containers.
The fire was extinguished by the crew. The ship continued its journey. There were no reports of casualties or injuries.
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