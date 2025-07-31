"New show killings". Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's nighttime missile and drone attack on Ukraine
"New show killings". Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's nighttime missile and drone attack on Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Kyiv
Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with over 300 drones and 8 missiles. The main target of the massive shelling was Kyiv.

  • Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine overnight with over 300 drones and 8 missiles, targeting Kyiv as the main objective.
  • President Zelenskyy expressed condolences to the victims' families and emphasized the necessity of forcing Moscow to engage in peace negotiations.
  • The attack resulted in significant damage to residential infrastructure, causing casualties and injuries, with ongoing efforts to provide assistance to those affected.

Russia once again responded to the world's desire for peace by shelling Ukraine — Zelenskyy

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

More than 300 drones and 8 missiles were launched by the Russians. We are doing everything to maximally implement all agreements to protect our people, so that every contract works to protect lives.

Zelensky noted that the capital was the main target of massive shelling.

There is extensive damage to residential infrastructure. In one of the residential areas of a high-rise building, an entire entrance was destroyed. As of now, six people are known to have died, including a six-year-old boy and his mother. My condolences to all relatives and friends. Dozens of people are also known to have been injured, and everyone is receiving the necessary assistance.

According to him, the Dnipro, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were generally affected.

The President noted that rescuers, firefighters, medics, and all necessary services have been working at the sites of Russian missile and drone strikes since last night.

Today, the world once again saw Russia's response to our desire for peace with America and Europe. New showy killings. Therefore, peace without force is impossible. But to force Moscow to make peace, to force them to sit at the real negotiating table — the partners have all the tools for this. We expect that everything that is now being voiced by America and Europe for this will be implemented.

