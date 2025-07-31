"New show killings". Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's nighttime missile and drone attack on Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with over 300 drones and 8 missiles. The main target of the massive shelling was Kyiv.
Points of attention
- Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine overnight with over 300 drones and 8 missiles, targeting Kyiv as the main objective.
- President Zelenskyy expressed condolences to the victims' families and emphasized the necessity of forcing Moscow to engage in peace negotiations.
- The attack resulted in significant damage to residential infrastructure, causing casualties and injuries, with ongoing efforts to provide assistance to those affected.
Russia once again responded to the world's desire for peace by shelling Ukraine — Zelenskyy
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Zelensky noted that the capital was the main target of massive shelling.
According to him, the Dnipro, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were generally affected.
The President noted that rescuers, firefighters, medics, and all necessary services have been working at the sites of Russian missile and drone strikes since last night.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-