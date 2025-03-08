New US-Ukraine talks. Zelenskyy announces delegation

New talks between Ukraine and the United States will take place in Saudi Arabia next week. They will focus on bilateral relations and the path to peace. On March 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed additional details.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's aim for peace since the beginning of the war is reinforced by realistic proposals on the table, urging for prompt and effective actions to progress towards peace.
- The upcoming talks signify a crucial opportunity for Ukraine and the US to collaborate and align on key issues, showcasing efforts towards a peaceful resolution.
Zelenskyy revealed the composition of the delegation for new negotiations with the US
According to the head of state, the following will travel to Saudi Arabia next week:
Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak,
Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga,
Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov
former commander of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade “Kholodny Yar” Pavlo Palisa.
The Ukrainian leader emphasized that he and his team are committed to constructive discussions and coordination of all important decisions and future steps.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded that Ukraine has been striving for peace "from the first second of this war."
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-