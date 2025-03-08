New US-Ukraine talks. Zelenskyy announces delegation

New talks between Ukraine and the United States will take place in Saudi Arabia next week. They will focus on bilateral relations and the path to peace. On March 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed additional details.

Zelenskyy revealed the composition of the delegation for new negotiations with the US

According to the head of state, the following will travel to Saudi Arabia next week:

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak,

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga,

Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov

former commander of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade “Kholodny Yar” Pavlo Palisa.

Next week I will begin with a visit to Saudi Arabia, and after my meeting with the Crown Prince on Monday, Ukrainian diplomatic and military representatives will remain for a meeting with the American team on Tuesday. The Ukrainian team will consist of Andriy Yermak, Andriy Sybiga, Rustem Umerov, and Pavlo Palisa. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that he and his team are committed to constructive discussions and coordination of all important decisions and future steps.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded that Ukraine has been striving for peace "from the first second of this war."

"There are absolutely realistic proposals on the table. The main thing is to move quickly and effectively," the head of state added. Share