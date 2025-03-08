In the Kursk region, Russian occupiers tried to penetrate the territory under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through underground communications of the main gas pipeline, but 80% of the enemy forces were destroyed. All this happened in the Sudzhansky district.

Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters outsmart the Russian army again

Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Myroslav Gai spoke about the development of events in the Russian Kursk region.

According to him, the command of one of the airborne assault brigades skillfully used previously received intelligence about the enemy's plans to pass through the underground communications of the Progress gas pipeline for sabotage activities in the Sudzhansky district.

What is important to understand is that the Russians decided to act according to the Avdiivka operation scenario, using engineering structures to penetrate the territory controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, our paratroopers were ahead of the occupiers. A skillfully organized ambush allowed us to wait for the enemy to exit the tunnel and gather near the exit. The decisive moment — and the exit from the pipe was blocked, making it impossible to evacuate the enemy group. Then — destruction. About 80% of the enemy's personnel were eliminated, — said Myroslav Gai. Share

He also clarified that objective control and radio interception confirm panic among enemy personnel: the Russian occupiers were worried that they had been abandoned to certain death.

"When the war ends, we won't have to invent movie scripts, we'll just need to describe real events and Hollywood will quietly rest on the sidelines," the Ukrainian Armed Forces officer emphasized. Share