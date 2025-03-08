Ukrainian paratroopers set a deadly trap for Russian soldiers in Kursk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian paratroopers set a deadly trap for Russian soldiers in Kursk

Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters outsmart the Russian army again
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In the Kursk region, Russian occupiers tried to penetrate the territory under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through underground communications of the main gas pipeline, but 80% of the enemy forces were destroyed. All this happened in the Sudzhansky district.

Points of attention

  • Objective control and radio interception revealed panic among the enemy personnel, as the Russian soldiers realized they were trapped and facing certain death.
  • The heroic actions of the Ukrainian paratroopers showcase their strategic advantage over the Russian occupiers in the ongoing conflict.

Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters outsmart the Russian army again

Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Myroslav Gai spoke about the development of events in the Russian Kursk region.

According to him, the command of one of the airborne assault brigades skillfully used previously received intelligence about the enemy's plans to pass through the underground communications of the Progress gas pipeline for sabotage activities in the Sudzhansky district.

What is important to understand is that the Russians decided to act according to the Avdiivka operation scenario, using engineering structures to penetrate the territory controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, our paratroopers were ahead of the occupiers. A skillfully organized ambush allowed us to wait for the enemy to exit the tunnel and gather near the exit. The decisive moment — and the exit from the pipe was blocked, making it impossible to evacuate the enemy group. Then — destruction. About 80% of the enemy's personnel were eliminated, — said Myroslav Gai.

He also clarified that objective control and radio interception confirm panic among enemy personnel: the Russian occupiers were worried that they had been abandoned to certain death.

"When the war ends, we won't have to invent movie scripts, we'll just need to describe real events and Hollywood will quietly rest on the sidelines," the Ukrainian Armed Forces officer emphasized.

Photo: screenshot

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU attacked an oil refinery complex in the Leningrad region of Russia — sources
New “bavovna” in the Leningrad region — all the details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU exposes Russian FSB "mole" in State Space Agency
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
The SBU conducted a new successful special operation
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany predicts the start of a new war after the ceasefire in Ukraine
Putin may still start a war against NATO

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?