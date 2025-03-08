In the Kursk region, Russian occupiers tried to penetrate the territory under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through underground communications of the main gas pipeline, but 80% of the enemy forces were destroyed. All this happened in the Sudzhansky district.
Points of attention
- Objective control and radio interception revealed panic among the enemy personnel, as the Russian soldiers realized they were trapped and facing certain death.
- The heroic actions of the Ukrainian paratroopers showcase their strategic advantage over the Russian occupiers in the ongoing conflict.
Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters outsmart the Russian army again
Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Myroslav Gai spoke about the development of events in the Russian Kursk region.
According to him, the command of one of the airborne assault brigades skillfully used previously received intelligence about the enemy's plans to pass through the underground communications of the Progress gas pipeline for sabotage activities in the Sudzhansky district.
What is important to understand is that the Russians decided to act according to the Avdiivka operation scenario, using engineering structures to penetrate the territory controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
He also clarified that objective control and radio interception confirm panic among enemy personnel: the Russian occupiers were worried that they had been abandoned to certain death.
