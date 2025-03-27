Night attack by Russian drones on the Dnieper — there are casualties and destruction

The Russians attacked the Dnieper with a “swarm” of drones on the evening of March 26. Three people were injured, and more than a dozen high-rise buildings were damaged.

Russia attacked the Dnieper with a “swarm” of drones

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.

Three people were injured — a 48-year-old man and two women, ages 75 and 78. All were treated on the spot. Serhiy Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Enterprises, educational and cultural institutions, and more than a dozen high-rise buildings were damaged in the city.

More than 60 cars were damaged, several more were destroyed. Two trucks were also hit.

A car damaged by a Russian drone attack in the Dnipro

All services are working on the ground. Benefactors are involved, who are donating building materials. Utility workers are cleaning the area.

All fires that broke out in the Dnipro River due to the UAV attack were extinguished by rescuers, Lysak noted. Share

Russian troops attacked the Dnipro with Shahed kamikaze drones on the evening of March 26. Several fires broke out in the city. Cars and infrastructure were set on fire.