Russia attacked the railway infrastructure of the Dnipropetrovsk region for the second time in a day — there are injuries
a missile
Source:  Ukrzaliznytsia

Russia launched a missile strike on a Ukrzaliznytsia JSC facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Four railway workers were injured, two of them in serious condition.

Points of attention

  • Russia launched a second missile strike on railway infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring four railway workers.
  • Two of the injured railway workers are in serious condition following the hostile attacks by Russia.
  • Despite the missile strikes, railway services are committed to maintaining train schedules and ensuring passenger safety.

Russia hits railway in Dnipropetrovsk region with missile

The second hostile attack on the railway infrastructure of the Dnipropetrovsk region today. Four railway workers were injured, two of them in serious condition. They are receiving medical assistance, Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

The initial strike was carried out by a ballistic missile.

Railway workers made every effort to ensure that enemy strikes did not affect the movement of passenger trains, Ukrzaliznytsia assured.

On the morning of March 19, the enemy struck the railway power system in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones.

As noted in the message, there are areas with no power, but train traffic continues on schedule.

