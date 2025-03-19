Russia attacked the railway infrastructure of the Dnipropetrovsk region for the second time in a day — there are injuries

Russia launched a missile strike on a Ukrzaliznytsia JSC facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Four railway workers were injured, two of them in serious condition.
The second hostile attack on the railway infrastructure of the Dnipropetrovsk region today. Four railway workers were injured, two of them in serious condition. They are receiving medical assistance, Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.
The initial strike was carried out by a ballistic missile.
On the morning of March 19, the enemy struck the railway power system in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones.
As noted in the message, there are areas with no power, but train traffic continues on schedule.
