Night attack by the Russia on the Odessa region — there are casualties and destruction

Six people were injured in a massive Russian drone attack on the Odessa region.

6 people injured in Odesa region from Russian shelling

This was announced by the head of the Odessa Regional State Administration, Oleg Kiper.

According to him, "six people were injured as a result of a massive enemy drone attack on the Odessa region. Two of the injured were hospitalized."

Residential and industrial infrastructure was hit.

In Odessa, a hostile UAV was recorded hitting the first floor of a multi-story building. As a result of the impact, apartments, facades, and balconies from the 1st to 4th floors were partially destroyed. The windows were damaged, as well as cars parked nearby. Two residents were injured. Share

Three more people were injured as a result of a Russian drone hitting residential buildings and destroying apartments, followed by a fire.

Odesa after the Russian attack

Also recorded were hits on warehouses, a hangar with wheat, and a non-functioning administrative building. One person was injured.