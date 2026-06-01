Night attack by the Russia on the Odessa region — there are casualties and destruction

Six people were injured in a massive Russian drone attack on the Odessa region.
Points of attention
- Six people were injured in a significant Russian drone attack on the Odessa region, damaging residential and industrial infrastructure as well as vehicles and residents.
- The attack resulted in the destruction of apartments, facades, and balconies of a multi-story building, with residents injured and properties damaged.
6 people injured in Odesa region from Russian shelling
This was announced by the head of the Odessa Regional State Administration, Oleg Kiper.
According to him, "six people were injured as a result of a massive enemy drone attack on the Odessa region. Two of the injured were hospitalized."
Residential and industrial infrastructure was hit.
Three more people were injured as a result of a Russian drone hitting residential buildings and destroying apartments, followed by a fire.
Also recorded were hits on warehouses, a hangar with wheat, and a non-functioning administrative building. One person was injured.
All relevant services are working at the scene. The elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack is ongoing. The injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance, Kiper emphasized.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-