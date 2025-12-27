Night battle for Ukraine. Air Force shows video of repelling massive Russian attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrated the work of air defense during a massive combined attack by Russia on the night of December 27, 2025.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Air Force successfully repelled a massive combined attack by Russia on December 27, 2025.
- The video footage demonstrates the efficient operation of air defense in neutralizing 474 drones and 29 missiles used in the Russian attack.
- Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared the video on Facebook, showcasing the combat work of sky defenders during the intense night battle.
Air Force shows video of repelling massive Russian attack
The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the video on Facebook.
The air defense neutralized 474 drones and 29 missiles with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening of December 26.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-