Night battle for Ukraine. Air Force shows video of repelling massive Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Night battle for Ukraine. Air Force shows video of repelling massive Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Force
Читати українською

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrated the work of air defense during a massive combined attack by Russia on the night of December 27, 2025.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Air Force successfully repelled a massive combined attack by Russia on December 27, 2025.
  • The video footage demonstrates the efficient operation of air defense in neutralizing 474 drones and 29 missiles used in the Russian attack.
  • Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared the video on Facebook, showcasing the combat work of sky defenders during the intense night battle.

Air Force shows video of repelling massive Russian attack

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the video on Facebook.

Combat work of the sky defenders during the massive combined enemy strike on the night of December 27, 2025. Let's hold the sky.

The air defense neutralized 474 drones and 29 missiles with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening of December 26.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine. Air defense neutralized 60 targets
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine's air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Neutralized 106 Russian UAVs on Christmas Eve
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 474 drones and 30 missiles during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine - how the air defense system responded

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?