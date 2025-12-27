Night battle for Ukraine. Air Force shows video of repelling massive Russian attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrated the work of air defense during a massive combined attack by Russia on the night of December 27, 2025.

Air Force shows video of repelling massive Russian attack

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the video on Facebook.

Combat work of the sky defenders during the massive combined enemy strike on the night of December 27, 2025. Let's hold the sky. Share

The air defense neutralized 474 drones and 29 missiles with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening of December 26.