Nightmares, flashbacks, panic attacks. A veteran of "Aidaru" about the loss of his brothers and the impact of the war on his life
Stanislav Dekhtyar
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Veteran of the 24th "Aidar" battalion Stanislav Dekhtyar with the call sign "Vinegar" in an interview with Online.UA described how the perception of reality and worldview changes after participating in active combat operations at the front.

  • Dekhtyar spoke about the pain of the loss of relatives and loved ones during the war.
  • Life outside the front line is also full of difficulties that you have to learn to deal with.
  • The veteran continues to help his comrades even after being injured and having his limb amputated.

There is always a chance to meet people close in spirit at the front

As Stanislav Dekhtyar points out, he did not have time to recover for so long before being wounded.

Despite this, the warrior was lucky enough to meet wonderful people who became very important to him.

You become very close to these people in a short period of time. No matter how it happens, you still feel comfortable being there with them. Such an attachment is probably more emotional to the place, to the people. Here, in Lviv, I lived my conscious life, in the western part of Ukraine. Somehow, the steppe regions of Donbas became much more native in a short period of time.

Stanislav "Vinegar" Dekhtyar

Stanislav Dekhtyar with the chief of artillery of the 24th "Aidar" battalion

The veteran also does not hide that it is difficult for him to lose his brothers who are still at the front.

As Stanislav Dekhtyar notes, recently his very good friend Bohdan Borodai with the call sign "Chuck" died on the battlefield.

Bohdan "Chuck" Borodai

According to the defender, it is impossible to prepare for this, despite the fact that innocent people die every day: brothers, relatives, and acquaintances.

And you think that you have seen enough, that there is already a certain deformation. But all the same, every time somehow you get emotionally hurt. There is a feeling that no matter what you do, it still somehow seems insufficient to you. You look at some accomplishments, some things you did last year, and it looks cool. A lot of work was done, a lot of useful things. But in fact, you still underestimate yourself.

Life outside the front is not cloudless

Neither wounding on the battlefield nor amputation of a limb stopped Stanislav Dekhtyar from taking an active civic position.

He continues to work, to help his brothers at the front, despite the difficulties he faces.

And I believe that my reintegration into society after the injury was calm and gentle. Of course, there were some moments. With the support of family, relatives, and friends, it somehow got out of that state little by little. The only biggest downside is that there are still various triggers, and you have no influence on it, you can't do anything about it. It catches up with you six months later, 8 months after the events you experienced. These are dreams, flashbacks, tachycardia, sweaty hands, panic attacks.

Stanislav "Vinegar" Dekhtyar

According to the veteran, it is almost impossible to influence it, as well as to control it.

That is why he decided to concentrate on helping his comrades and the army as a whole.

If I have such an understanding, then I believe that, in principle, all people should have such an understanding.

