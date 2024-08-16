Nightmares, flashbacks, panic attacks. A veteran of "Aidaru" about the loss of his brothers and the impact of the war on his life

Veteran of the 24th "Aidar" battalion Stanislav Dekhtyar with the call sign "Vinegar" in an interview with Online.UA described how the perception of reality and worldview changes after participating in active combat operations at the front.
Points of attention
- Dekhtyar spoke about the pain of the loss of relatives and loved ones during the war.
- Life outside the front line is also full of difficulties that you have to learn to deal with.
- The veteran continues to help his comrades even after being injured and having his limb amputated.
There is always a chance to meet people close in spirit at the front
As Stanislav Dekhtyar points out, he did not have time to recover for so long before being wounded.
Despite this, the warrior was lucky enough to meet wonderful people who became very important to him.
The veteran also does not hide that it is difficult for him to lose his brothers who are still at the front.
As Stanislav Dekhtyar notes, recently his very good friend Bohdan Borodai with the call sign "Chuck" died on the battlefield.
According to the defender, it is impossible to prepare for this, despite the fact that innocent people die every day: brothers, relatives, and acquaintances.
Life outside the front is not cloudless
Neither wounding on the battlefield nor amputation of a limb stopped Stanislav Dekhtyar from taking an active civic position.
He continues to work, to help his brothers at the front, despite the difficulties he faces.
According to the veteran, it is almost impossible to influence it, as well as to control it.
That is why he decided to concentrate on helping his comrades and the army as a whole.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-