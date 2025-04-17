Nighttime Russian drone strike on the Dnieper — three people killed, many injured
Nighttime Russian drone strike on the Dnieper — three people killed, many injured

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Dnieper
The number of victims in Dnipro continues to grow after the Russian attack on the evening of April 16. There are already 30 of them. Three people, including a teenager, have died.

Points of attention

  • Three people, including a child, lost their lives in a Russian drone strike on the Dnieper River in Dnipro, with 30 others sustaining injuries.
  • Medical facilities are providing assistance to the injured, with one individual reported to be in serious condition.
  • The attack resulted in significant damage to buildings, infrastructure, educational institutions, and vehicles in Dnipro.

Russia hit the Dnieper with martyrs: there are victims

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, a massive UAV attack led to tragic consequences in the Dnipro - three people died, including a child.

30 people were injured, five of them children. 16 patients remain under the supervision of doctors in medical institutions. One is in serious condition.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

About a dozen apartment buildings and the same number of private houses were damaged in the city. The building of an educational institution, a dormitory, and a gymnasium were damaged.

And also - a food company, a post office, a printing house, an administrative building, shops, and almost a dozen and a half cars.

Dnipro after the Russian attack

Last night, April 16, the Russians massively attacked the Dnieper with drones. The attack resulted in fires, damage, deaths, and many injuries.

