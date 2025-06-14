"No kings". Nationwide protests against Trump's policies are taking place in the US — video

In the United States, people began to take to the streets in nationwide protests against Donald Trump's policies on June 14 — the day the country celebrates the 250th anniversary of the army, a military parade and festival are held in Washington, and Donald Trump himself turns 79.

US protests against Trump's policies

In particular, people are already taking to rallies in major cities — Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, the Washington region, and Los Angeles.

In total, as CNN writes, more than 2,000 protests are planned in all 50 US states as part of the "No Kings" movement.

Anti-Trump rally

According to organizers, they aim to reject "authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of our democracy."

On the same day, a military parade will be held in Washington to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Army. The anniversary of the American army coincides with the birthday of US President Donald Trump, who turns 79 today. Share

Anti-Trump rally

A coalition of pro-democracy and liberal activists is organizing a "No Kings" day of protests to prove that Trump is using the military celebration for his own glorification, organizers say.