On June 14, Yuri Ushakov, an aide to illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, boasted of his leader's third conversation with Trump in a month. In particular, Putin promised to continue negotiations with Ukraine after June 22.

Trump spoke with Putin: what was the topic?

According to Ushakov, the conversation lasted 50 minutes and was useful.

The main topics of this communication:

Putin told Trump about the progress of the prisoner exchange with Ukraine and confirmed Russia's readiness to continue negotiations with Ukraine after June 22.

Putin cynically condemned Israel's military operation against Iran.

The US President assessed the situation around Israel and Iran as "very worrying" and called Israel's strikes on Iran effective.

Trump said that US negotiators are ready to resume work with the Iranians on the nuclear issue. Putin announced Russia's readiness to mediate between Israel and Iran.

The presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States do not rule out a return to the negotiating track on the Iranian nuclear issue.

Trump also confirmed his interest in an early "end to the conflict in Ukraine."

Interestingly, according to Ushakov, during the conversation, Putin and Trump allegedly noted the brotherhood in arms during World War II and expressed satisfaction with "positive personal relations."

At the end of the conversation, the Russian dictator wished Trump a happy birthday.