"No restrictions on the long-range of the transferred weapons". Merz announced an important permission for Ukraine
Taurus
Source:  Ukrinform

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that currently there are no longer any restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine from Germany, Britain, France, and the United States.

  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared no restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine from Germany, the USA, France, and Britain.
  • This decision provides Ukraine with the capacity to defend itself and strike military targets on Russian territory, enhancing its defense capabilities.
  • The supply of German Taurus missiles to the Ukrainian army is expected to bolster its military strength and readiness.

Merz announced long-range permits for Ukraine from Germany, the USA, France and Britain

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a discussion at a forum organized by the WDR television and radio company.

There are no longer any restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine — neither from Britain, nor from France, nor from us. And from the Americans as well.

Ukraine can now defend itself, including by striking military positions on Russian territory. Until a certain point, it could not do this.

The information is confirmed by Clash Report, stating that Berlin is no longer restricting the supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine. The publication also reports that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will now most likely receive German Taurus missiles.

He emphasized that for effective defense, Ukraine must also have the ability to strike military infrastructure on the territory of the Russian Federation.

A country that can only resist an attacker on its own territory is not defending itself properly. And now this defense of Ukraine is also taking place against military infrastructure on Russian territory.

On his social media page, H. Merz also reported that "there are no longer any restrictions on the range of the weapons we supply," and assured continued support for Ukraine.

We will do everything in our power to continue to support Ukraine. This also means that there are no longer any restrictions on the range of weapons we supply. Ukraine can now also defend itself by attacking military targets in Russia.

