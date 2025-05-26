"No restrictions on the long-range of the transferred weapons". Merz announced an important permission for Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that currently there are no longer any restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine from Germany, Britain, France, and the United States.

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a discussion at a forum organized by the WDR television and radio company.

There are no longer any restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine — neither from Britain, nor from France, nor from us. And from the Americans as well. Friedrich Merz Chancellor of Germany

Ukraine can now defend itself, including by striking military positions on Russian territory. Until a certain point, it could not do this. Share

The information is confirmed by Clash Report, stating that Berlin is no longer restricting the supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine. The publication also reports that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will now most likely receive German Taurus missiles.

He emphasized that for effective defense, Ukraine must also have the ability to strike military infrastructure on the territory of the Russian Federation.

A country that can only resist an attacker on its own territory is not defending itself properly. And now this defense of Ukraine is also taking place against military infrastructure on Russian territory.

On his social media page, H. Merz also reported that "there are no longer any restrictions on the range of the weapons we supply," and assured continued support for Ukraine.

Wir werden alles tun, was in unseren Kräften steht, um die Ukraine weiter zu unterstützen. Das bedeutet auch keinerlei Reichweitenbeschränkungen mehr für Waffen, die wir liefern. Die Ukraine kann sich jetzt auch verteidigen, indem sie militärische Stellungen in Russland angreift. — Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz (@bundeskanzler) May 26, 2025