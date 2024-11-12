North Korea Ratifies Mutual Defense Treaty With Russia — what It Includes

On November 11, North Korea ratified the treaty on mutual defense with Russia, which was signed by the leaders of both countries in June this year during Vladimir Putin's visit to the DPRK. Recently, this agreement was also ratified in Moscow.

What does the agreement between the DPRK and the Russian Federation provide

According to the publication, according to the agreement, both countries undertake to "immediately provide military and other assistance, using all available means" in the event of an armed attack on one of them.

In addition, Russia and the DPRK agreed not to conclude agreements with third countries against each other and not to use their territories for actions that violate the sovereignty of the partner.

The treaty reinforces the close ties between Moscow and Pyongyang that have strengthened since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

During a visit to Moscow in early November 2024, North Korea's foreign minister confirmed that leader Kim Jong-un had ordered support for the Russian army from the start of the war.

The military partnership with Russia provides Pyongyang with currency, food, technology, and leverage over Moscow in the event of an escalation on the Korean Peninsula. In turn, North Korea is already providing Russia with weapons and manpower for war.

North Korea will get everything it wants from Putin

What is important to understand is that Moscow used to send 50,000 to 100,000 tons of rice to North Korea at a time.

Now the aggressor country is actively buying artillery shells from North Korea and thus covers the food shortage in the DPRK.

Moreover, Russia is helping its ally with advanced space technologies.

But the sweetest part of the deal, which North Korea will receive, is perhaps the involvement of Russia in combat operations on the Korean Peninsula in the event of unforeseen circumstances, the newspaper writes. Share

In fact, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already agreed on Russia's involvement in yet another war that could break out between South and North Korea.