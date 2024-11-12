North Korea Ratifies Mutual Defense Treaty With Russia — what It Includes

On November 11, North Korea ratified the treaty on mutual defense with Russia, which was signed by the leaders of both countries in June this year during Vladimir Putin's visit to the DPRK. Recently, this agreement was also ratified in Moscow.
Points of attention
- The treaty on mutual defense between the DPRK and Russia provides for the provision of military and other assistance in the event of an armed attack on one of the countries.
- The partnership with Russia gives North Korea important resources and influence, while the DPRK supplies weapons and manpower for the war.
- Russia's involvement in possible hostilities on the Korean Peninsula in the event of unexpected circumstances could have serious consequences for the region.
- The ratification of the agreement indicates the strengthening of military cooperation between the DPRK and the Russian Federation, as well as the deepening of the alliance between the two countries.
What does the agreement between the DPRK and the Russian Federation provide
According to the publication, according to the agreement, both countries undertake to "immediately provide military and other assistance, using all available means" in the event of an armed attack on one of them.
In addition, Russia and the DPRK agreed not to conclude agreements with third countries against each other and not to use their territories for actions that violate the sovereignty of the partner.
The treaty reinforces the close ties between Moscow and Pyongyang that have strengthened since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
During a visit to Moscow in early November 2024, North Korea's foreign minister confirmed that leader Kim Jong-un had ordered support for the Russian army from the start of the war.
The military partnership with Russia provides Pyongyang with currency, food, technology, and leverage over Moscow in the event of an escalation on the Korean Peninsula. In turn, North Korea is already providing Russia with weapons and manpower for war.
North Korea will get everything it wants from Putin
What is important to understand is that Moscow used to send 50,000 to 100,000 tons of rice to North Korea at a time.
Now the aggressor country is actively buying artillery shells from North Korea and thus covers the food shortage in the DPRK.
Moreover, Russia is helping its ally with advanced space technologies.
In fact, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already agreed on Russia's involvement in yet another war that could break out between South and North Korea.
It is important to understand that it will be very difficult for the aggressor country if such a conflict starts in the near future.
