North Korea's entry into the war. What did the allies of Ukraine have in mind

The Group of Seven (G7) and three other key allied countries have officially confirmed that they are currently actively working on a joint response to the actions of North Korea, which joined the war of aggression against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.

Kyiv's partners promise a response to the actions of the DPRK and the Russian Federation

Journalists draw attention to the fact that in addition to the members of the "Big Seven" — the USA, Japan, Italy, Great Britain, Germany, France, Canada and the EU — South Korea, Australia and New Zealand also joined the joint statement.

The heads of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the "Group of Seven" countries express "serious concern in connection with the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia, which may be used on the battlefield against Ukraine."

Several thousand North Korean troops were deployed in Russia. North Korea's direct support for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, in addition to demonstrating Russia's desperate efforts to compensate for its losses, will mean a dangerous expansion of the conflict, which will have serious consequences for peace and security in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region, the official statement said. Share

According to the diplomats, they "extremely strongly" condemn the strengthening of military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, including Russia's "illegal purchase" of North Korean ballistic missiles.

Allies of Ukraine directly appealed to North Korea

The foreign ministers of the G7 countries publicly called on Kim Jong-un's regime to stop providing aid to the Russian Federation in its war of aggression.

In addition, it is emphasized that they are "deeply concerned" about the potential possibility of any transfer of technology related to nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles to North Korea.

The Group of Seven reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Ukrainian people, and also emphasized that it is actively cooperating with international partners "on a coordinated response to this new development."