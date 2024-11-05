North Korea's entry into the war. What did the allies of Ukraine have in mind

The Group of Seven (G7) and three other key allied countries have officially confirmed that they are currently actively working on a joint response to the actions of North Korea, which joined the war of aggression against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Allies of Ukraine, primarily members of the G7, are outraged by the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia.
- Kyiv's partners appeal to North Korea to end support for the Russian Federation.
- Rustem Umyerov confirmed the clash of Ukrainian soldiers with North Korean troops in Kurshchyna.
Kyiv's partners promise a response to the actions of the DPRK and the Russian Federation
Journalists draw attention to the fact that in addition to the members of the "Big Seven" — the USA, Japan, Italy, Great Britain, Germany, France, Canada and the EU — South Korea, Australia and New Zealand also joined the joint statement.
The heads of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the "Group of Seven" countries express "serious concern in connection with the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia, which may be used on the battlefield against Ukraine."
According to the diplomats, they "extremely strongly" condemn the strengthening of military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, including Russia's "illegal purchase" of North Korean ballistic missiles.
Allies of Ukraine directly appealed to North Korea
The foreign ministers of the G7 countries publicly called on Kim Jong-un's regime to stop providing aid to the Russian Federation in its war of aggression.
In addition, it is emphasized that they are "deeply concerned" about the potential possibility of any transfer of technology related to nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles to North Korea.
The Group of Seven reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Ukrainian people, and also emphasized that it is actively cooperating with international partners "on a coordinated response to this new development."
What is important to understand is that on November 5, North Korean soldiers entered into battle with Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region for the first time. This information has already been officially confirmed by the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umyerov.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-