Russians teach North Korean soldiers and officers to use drones — what is known
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
The Russian military is teaching North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region to use combat drones of various types. In addition, the occupiers have further plans for the DPRK soldiers.

  • The Russian military is training North Korean soldiers and officers to use drones and conduct modern warfare.
  • North Korean soldiers receive training in Russian units in Kurshchyna and learn the principles of using drones.
  • The Russians plan to send UAV instructors to Pyongyang to train the military.
  • The first clash between the Armed Forces of the People's Republic of China and North Korean soldiers took place in the Kursk region.

Russia teaches North Korean officers and soldiers to use drones

As Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Counter-Disinformation Center of the National Defense and Security Council of Ukraine, said, the Russians are training North Korean soldiers and officers in modern warfare.

Will be used in battle. North Koreans in Russian military uniform, in Russian units in Kurshchyna. They are taught how to use FPV and reconnaissance drones, as well as the principles of using "Lancets," Andriy Kovalenko said.

The Russians also have further plans to send Russian UAV instructors to Pyongyang for military training.

The first clash between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and North Korean soldiers took place in the Kursk region

As noted, a high-ranking representative of Ukrainian intelligence confirmed the military actions, but refused to provide specific information about the first combat clash between the troops of Ukraine and North Korea.

So far, we are not talking about large connections. But the first clashes — yes, they happened — said the source.

He said that it happened in the Kursk region of Russia, where Ukraine controls about 600 square meters. km of territory, or a little more of what it previously held after the summer invasion.

This is the first direct intervention of a foreign army in a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the expansion of the conflict, which has already become the largest land war in Europe since the Second World War, — notes the FT publication.

