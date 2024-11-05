Russians teach North Korean soldiers and officers to use drones — what is known

The Russian military is teaching North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region to use combat drones of various types. In addition, the occupiers have further plans for the DPRK soldiers.
Russia teaches North Korean officers and soldiers to use drones
As Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Counter-Disinformation Center of the National Defense and Security Council of Ukraine, said, the Russians are training North Korean soldiers and officers in modern warfare.
The Russians also have further plans to send Russian UAV instructors to Pyongyang for military training.
The first clash between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and North Korean soldiers took place in the Kursk region
As noted, a high-ranking representative of Ukrainian intelligence confirmed the military actions, but refused to provide specific information about the first combat clash between the troops of Ukraine and North Korea.
He said that it happened in the Kursk region of Russia, where Ukraine controls about 600 square meters. km of territory, or a little more of what it previously held after the summer invasion.
