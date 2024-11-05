Russians teach North Korean soldiers and officers to use drones — what is known

The Russian military is teaching North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region to use combat drones of various types. In addition, the occupiers have further plans for the DPRK soldiers.

As Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Counter-Disinformation Center of the National Defense and Security Council of Ukraine, said, the Russians are training North Korean soldiers and officers in modern warfare.

Will be used in battle. North Koreans in Russian military uniform, in Russian units in Kurshchyna. They are taught how to use FPV and reconnaissance drones, as well as the principles of using "Lancets," Andriy Kovalenko said.

The Russians also have further plans to send Russian UAV instructors to Pyongyang for military training.

The first clash between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and North Korean soldiers took place in the Kursk region

As noted, a high-ranking representative of Ukrainian intelligence confirmed the military actions, but refused to provide specific information about the first combat clash between the troops of Ukraine and North Korea.

So far, we are not talking about large connections. But the first clashes — yes, they happened — said the source.

He said that it happened in the Kursk region of Russia, where Ukraine controls about 600 square meters. km of territory, or a little more of what it previously held after the summer invasion.