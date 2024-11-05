The first known clash between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and North Korean soldiers took place in the Kursk region

The first combat clash between Ukrainian fighters and North Korean troops took place in the Kursk region of Russia. This was stated by sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

What is known about the first combat clashes between the Armed Forces of the Republic of Korea and the military of the DPRK

As noted, a high-ranking representative of Ukrainian intelligence confirmed the military actions, but refused to provide specific information about the first combat clash between the troops of Ukraine and North Korea.

So far, we are not talking about large connections. But the first clashes — yes, they happened — said the source.

He said that this happened in the Kursk region of Russia, where Ukraine controls about 600 square meters. km of territory, or slightly more than half of what it previously held after the summer invasion.

This is the first direct intervention of a foreign army in a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the expansion of the conflict, which has already become the largest land war in Europe since the Second World War, — notes the FT publication.

North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region: what is known

According to the latest data announced by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, 8,000 North Korean soldiers were captured in the Kursk region.

Only on November 4 it became known that the North Korean military came under fire in the Kursk region. But there is no detailed information about the results of the attack.

On November 4 in Washington, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that about 10,000 North Korean troops have gone to the border with Ukraine and may enter the battle in the coming days.

The Korea Herald also wrote that Russia will pay North Korean soldiers $2,000 a month.

The Main Directorate of Military Intelligence of Ukraine said that Russia has armed North Korean forces in Kursk with 60 mm mortars, assault rifles, machine guns, sniper rifles, anti-tank guided missiles and shoulder-launched anti-tank missile systems.

According to the GUR, some of them were also equipped with night vision devices and thermal imagers.