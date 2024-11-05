The first known clash between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and North Korean soldiers took place in the Kursk region

The first combat clash between Ukrainian fighters and North Korean troops took place in the Kursk region of Russia. This was stated by sources in Ukrainian intelligence.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian intelligence confirmed the military actions, but the details of the first clash have not yet been disclosed.
- About 10,000 North Korean troops may enter the conflict on the border with Ukraine in the coming days.
- North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region were armed by Russia with various types of weapons and military equipment.
What is known about the first combat clashes between the Armed Forces of the Republic of Korea and the military of the DPRK
As noted, a high-ranking representative of Ukrainian intelligence confirmed the military actions, but refused to provide specific information about the first combat clash between the troops of Ukraine and North Korea.
He said that this happened in the Kursk region of Russia, where Ukraine controls about 600 square meters. km of territory, or slightly more than half of what it previously held after the summer invasion.
North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region: what is known
According to the latest data announced by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, 8,000 North Korean soldiers were captured in the Kursk region.
Only on November 4 it became known that the North Korean military came under fire in the Kursk region. But there is no detailed information about the results of the attack.
On November 4 in Washington, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that about 10,000 North Korean troops have gone to the border with Ukraine and may enter the battle in the coming days.
The Korea Herald also wrote that Russia will pay North Korean soldiers $2,000 a month.
The Main Directorate of Military Intelligence of Ukraine said that Russia has armed North Korean forces in Kursk with 60 mm mortars, assault rifles, machine guns, sniper rifles, anti-tank guided missiles and shoulder-launched anti-tank missile systems.
According to the GUR, some of them were also equipped with night vision devices and thermal imagers.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-