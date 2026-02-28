Norwegian NASAMS air defense systems have significantly strengthened Ukraine's defense — Zelenskyy

With the support of Norway, Ukraine has received more than ten NASAMS air defense systems and continues to strengthen its air defense with new deliveries.

Zelenskyy revealed details of Norway's defense assistance to Ukraine

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

Zelensky noted that he could not name the exact number of air defense systems, but emphasized that Norway cooperated with other countries to provide additional missiles, as its own reserves were insufficient. Share

Speaking about joint production and the IRIS-T system, the president noted that the activation of one country stimulated other partners to join in the assistance.

And it was like a wave: when one country stepped up, other real allies like Norway would also join in. It was very good. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy separately noted Norway's support during the heating season. After Russian attacks on energy and gas infrastructure, Ukraine received the necessary support.

The President also emphasized the importance of funding under PURL, particularly for the development of drone production. He noted that Norway is the second largest contributor to this program.