Norwegian NASAMS air defense systems have significantly strengthened Ukraine's defense — Zelenskyy
With the support of Norway, Ukraine has received more than ten NASAMS air defense systems and continues to strengthen its air defense with new deliveries.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine has received over ten NASAMS air defense systems from Norway, significantly enhancing its defense capabilities.
  • President Zelenskyy praised Norway's assistance in activating other countries to provide support and highlighted the cooperative efforts in supplying additional missiles and systems.

Zelenskyy revealed details of Norway's defense assistance to Ukraine

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

Zelensky noted that he could not name the exact number of air defense systems, but emphasized that Norway cooperated with other countries to provide additional missiles, as its own reserves were insufficient.

Speaking about joint production and the IRIS-T system, the president noted that the activation of one country stimulated other partners to join in the assistance.

And it was like a wave: when one country stepped up, other real allies like Norway would also join in. It was very good.

Zelenskyy separately noted Norway's support during the heating season. After Russian attacks on energy and gas infrastructure, Ukraine received the necessary support.

The President also emphasized the importance of funding under PURL, particularly for the development of drone production. He noted that Norway is the second largest contributor to this program.

