Not Pokrovsk. Analysts named the most problematic areas of the front

The Ukrainian monitoring project DeepState draws attention to the fact that in October 2025, Russia occupied 267 sq km of Ukrainian territory, which is not much different from the figures in September. According to them, the most problematic section of the front is not Pokrovsk, but Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.

What is really happening on the front

What is important to understand is that the territory captured by the Russians in October is about 0.04% of the entire area of Ukraine.

As of November 1, 2025, the Russian army occupied 19.09% of Ukrainian territory.

In relative terms, the amount of occupied territory increased by 3.1%, and the number of assault operations by 2.3%, the DeepState team explains.

According to analysts, the enemy had the largest advance in the Novopavlivka-Gulyaipol area.

In addition, it is noted that this area accounts for 69% of the territories occupied during the month, and only 16% of the assault operations. In the Pokrovsky direction, the intensity of Russian assaults generally remained at the same level as in September, and in the Lymansky section, it even fell.

Analysts also draw attention to the fact that the enemy has increased its activity in the Kostyantynivka area, as well as in the Kharkiv direction — the area from Kozacha Lopan to Dvorichanske.