Not ready for peace. Trump made a statement after meeting with Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump made an urgent statement after a row with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. The head of state said that Zelenskyy was not ready for peace.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump accuses Ukrainian President Zelenskyy of not being ready for peace after a high-tension meeting in the Oval Office.
- Trump believes Zelenskyy shows disrespect for the US by not meeting negotiation standards and calls for peaceful dialogue.
- The cancelled press conference and Zelenskyy's departure from the White House highlight the tense relationship between the two leaders.
Trump said that Zelenskyy is not ready for peace
After the meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump said that it was very meaningful.
Trump said he doesn't want superiority, he wants peace.
He (Zelenskyy — ed.) has shown disrespect to the United States of America in their esteemed Oval Office. He can return when he is ready for peace.
Later it became known that the planned press conference between Zelenskyy and Trump was canceled. And the Ukrainian president left the White House.
