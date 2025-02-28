Not ready for peace. Trump made a statement after meeting with Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump made an urgent statement after a row with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. The head of state said that Zelenskyy was not ready for peace.

Trump said that Zelenskyy is not ready for peace

After the meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump said that it was very meaningful.

A lot of information was obtained that would have been impossible to understand without talking under such pressure and tension. It is amazing what opens up through emotions, and I have come to the conclusion that President Zelensky is not ready for peace if America is involved, because he believes that our participation gives him a great advantage in the negotiations. Donald Trump President of the United States

Trump said he doesn't want superiority, he wants peace.

Trump's statement

He (Zelenskyy — ed.) has shown disrespect to the United States of America in their esteemed Oval Office. He can return when he is ready for peace.

Later it became known that the planned press conference between Zelenskyy and Trump was canceled. And the Ukrainian president left the White House.