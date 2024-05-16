Nuland names key conditions for Ukraine's victory in the war

The ex-deputy chief of the US State Department, Victoria Nuland, is convinced that Ukraine must win the criminal war unleashed by Russia under certain conditions.

What Ukraine needs to win the war started by Russia

In particular, Nuland emphasised that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin failed to achieve his goals in the criminal war against Ukraine and to destroy it, depriving it of its sovereignty and democratic future.

Because a democratic Ukraine, a European Ukraine, among other things, poses a threat to his model of Russia, and also because it is the first building block for his big territorial ambitions, Nuland stressed.

According to her, Ukraine can win this war with its partners' strong and constant support.

According to her, Ukraine can win this war with its partners' strong and constant support.

Can Ukraine succeed? Certainly. Can Ukraine emerge from this situation more sovereign, more economically independent, stronger, more European than it is now? Certainly. And I think it will. But we must stay with her. We must be sure that our allies will remain with her, emphasised the former senior official of the US State Department.

How should Western partners help Ukraine

