The ex-deputy chief of the US State Department, Victoria Nuland, is convinced that Ukraine must win the criminal war unleashed by Russia under certain conditions.
What Ukraine needs to win the war started by Russia
In particular, Nuland emphasised that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin failed to achieve his goals in the criminal war against Ukraine and to destroy it, depriving it of its sovereignty and democratic future.
According to her, Ukraine can win this war with its partners' strong and constant support.
How should Western partners help Ukraine
Nuland also focused on what Ukraine's partners should do to win.
