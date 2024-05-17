Number of injured in Russian missile attack increased in Odesa

On 17 May, civilians were hospitalised in Odesa as a result of a rocket attack by Russian troops.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa on May 17

As the mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov, said, initially it was known about three victims as a result of the attack. According to him, they were taken to one of the city hospitals.

Trukhanov added that they are provided with all necessary medical assistance.

Later, Oleh Kiper, the head of Odesa regional military administration, reported that the Russians hit the region with rockets. In Odesa district, there is a strong fire at the place of impact of one of the rockets. Civilian infrastructure was damaged.

Five victims have been reported. Three people with injuries were hospitalised, two more were treated on the spot.

Russia attacked Odesa on May 17

It is worth noting that the Ukrainian Air Force had previously warned about the missile danger.

In particular, at 15:14, the Ukrainian military warned of the threat of the enemy using ballistic missiles.

An air alert was announced in Odesa, and already at 3:18 p.m. the mayor of Odesa, Henadiy Trukhanov, confirmed the fact of a hit in the city.