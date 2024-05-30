As a result of the massive attack on Crimea on the night of May 30, seven targets related to the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation were hit.

Informed sources say that the missile attack affected four boats, two ferries and a pilot boat. These vessels were damaged or destroyed. 5 people were injured.

In addition to the pilot boat "Mechta", which sank due to damage caused by falling missle fragments, the ferry "Conro Trader" and the ferry "Avangard" were damaged. The latter ran aground due to damage.

One of the crew members, Roman Stas, was injured on the Conro Trader ferry, and he is undergoing surgery right now.

4 people were injured on "Avangard", including 19-year-old interns Daniil V. and Nikita Sh.

In addition, four amphibious transport boats, KS 701, were damaged, the destruction of 2 of which have already been reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) confirmed that two Russian boats were destroyed in the temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of May 30. According to preliminary data, it is about the KS-701 "Tunets" high-speed amphibious transport.

We will remind, earlier it was reported that the boats attacked in the area of Chornomorske village of Yevpatoria district. The Main Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked the occupiers' boats in the temporarily occupied Crimea. We are probably talking about vessels of the KS-701 "Tunets" type.

Boats attacked "Magura V5" marine drones.