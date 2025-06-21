The Kremlin is using nuns from a remote monastery in the Baltic region to spread Russian propaganda as part of a hybrid war against Europe, the Estonian government has warned.

The Pyukhtytsky Monastery in the east of the country, which officially declares its detachment from worldly affairs, is in fact spreading a pro-Kremlin narrative that freedom of religion is allegedly being threatened in the West.

Nuns of the Russian Orthodox Church are in a protracted conflict with Estonian authorities over a new law that requires them to sever ties with Patriarch Kirill, the spiritual leader of the Russian Orthodox Church and an active supporter of the war against Ukraine.

The monastery refuses to break with the Moscow Patriarchate, citing canonical rules, and accuses the authorities of trying to force it to abandon "neutrality in geopolitical issues."

However, the Estonian Interior Ministry rejects this "neutrality" and says the monastery is part of Russia's "information war" that portrays the West as an aggressor who is allegedly oppressing innocent Orthodox nuns. The ministry also denied claims that the new law is aimed at closing the monastery.

This monastery is not just a religious institution, but a symbol of the ideology of the "Russian World" on the territory of Estonia. This ideology, promoted by the Russian state and the Moscow Patriarchate, combines religion, nationalism and imperial nostalgia, — government spokesman Martin Tulit emphasized in an interview with The Telegraph. Share

According to him, the abbess of the monastery, Filareta Kalatsova, was personally appointed by Patriarch Kirill in 2011. As a result, she promotes views that echo the official Russian interpretation of Estonian history.

Pyukhtytsky Monastery

Estonia, which continues to perceive Russia as an existential threat, actively supports Ukraine, but is home to about 300,000 Russian-speaking residents.

The monastery's abbess, Filareta, has categorically rejected any ties to pro-Kremlin activism, insisting that the nuns simply want to lead a quiet, prayerful life.

"Our life is simple—it's prayer and work. We left the world to serve God," she said.

When asked about the Moscow Patriarchate's support for the war, including the consecration of weapons before strikes on Ukrainian cities, she said that the monastery was not responsible for Patriarch Kirill's statements.

Any war is a tragedy. Not only soldiers die, but also children, women, and the elderly. Bullets and grenades do not distinguish between a baby and a soldier. People with common sense understand that war is a huge tragedy. Share

When asked why the monastery could not come under the jurisdiction of, for example, Constantinople, she replied that this would violate canonical norms. After all, the main requirement of the new law is "severing the canonical connection with the Russian Orthodox Church."

The law at issue prohibits religious organizations from having ties to groups that "support or finance a violent change in the independence, territorial integrity or constitutional order of the Republic of Estonia."

The Moscow Patriarchate falls under this definition due to its open support for the war against Ukraine. Initially, Estonian President Alar Karis vetoed the law as being too broad in scope. However, a recently revised version was reintroduced to parliament and passed by a vote of 68 to 17.