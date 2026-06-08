Occupiers attacked a public transport stop in Zaporizhia with a drone — two dead, 15 injured
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Ukraine
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Occupiers attacked a public transport stop in Zaporizhia with a drone — two dead, 15 injured

Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia
Читати українською

Russian troops attacked one of the districts of Zaporizhia with a drone on the afternoon of June 8. Two people were killed and 15 were injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops launched a drone attack in Zaporizhia, causing two deaths and 15 injuries.
  • The incident took place in the Dornava and Khortyts'kyi districts of the city, targeting a public transport stop and a minibus.

Russia killed two people at a public transport stop in Zaporizhia

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

The enemy attacked a residential area of Zaporizhia with a drone. It is previously reported that 5 people were injured.

About an hour ago, an enemy drone hit a minibus in the Kosmichny district of Zaporizhia. One person was injured as a result of the attack.

Later, Fedorov reported that an enemy drone attacked the Khortytskyi district of Zaporizhia. The number of casualties increased to 15.

Two people died, he stressed.

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