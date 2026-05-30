The invaders shelled the railway infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia — a locomotive driver died

Today, around noon, terrorists attacked railway infrastructure and rolling stock in Zaporizhia. The strike damaged an electric locomotive and a diesel locomotive. There is one death and several injuries.
Points of attention
- The occupiers shelled the railway infrastructure in Zaporizhia, resulting in the death of a locomotive driver and the injury of two workers.
- Ukrzaliznytsia is ready to provide all necessary support and medical assistance to the family of the deceased train driver and the injured railway workers.
Russia attacked the railway in Zaporizhia: there are victims
Unfortunately, the railway family suffered a loss - the locomotive driver died. Two more workers were injured. They are being provided with all necessary medical care.
An electric locomotive was also damaged during the second attack.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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