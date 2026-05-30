The invaders shelled the railway infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia — a locomotive driver died
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The invaders shelled the railway infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia — a locomotive driver died

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Читати українською
Source:  Ukrzaliznytsia

Today, around noon, terrorists attacked railway infrastructure and rolling stock in Zaporizhia. The strike damaged an electric locomotive and a diesel locomotive. There is one death and several injuries.

Points of attention

  • The occupiers shelled the railway infrastructure in Zaporizhia, resulting in the death of a locomotive driver and the injury of two workers.
  • Ukrzaliznytsia is ready to provide all necessary support and medical assistance to the family of the deceased train driver and the injured railway workers.

Russia attacked the railway in Zaporizhia: there are victims

Unfortunately, the railway family suffered a loss - the locomotive driver died. Two more workers were injured. They are being provided with all necessary medical care.

An electric locomotive was also damaged during the second attack.

Ukrzaliznytsia will provide all necessary support and assistance to the family of the deceased colleague, as well as to the injured railway workers.

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