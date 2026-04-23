Russia uses drones to strike railway in Zhytomyr region, killing woman

The Russian army attacked the transport infrastructure of the Zhytomyr region with drones, resulting in the death of a woman.

Russia attacked the railway in Zhytomyr region: there is a victim

This was reported by the head of the Zhytomyr OVA, Vitaliy Bunechko.

The enemy has launched another insidious drone strike on the civilian transport infrastructure of the Zhytomyr region. Unfortunately, one woman is currently known to have died as a result of the attack.

According to him, rescuers, repair crews, and law enforcement agencies are working at the scene of the attack.

In the morning, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the movement of drones in the direction of Korosten, Zhytomyr region. Share

In the Korosten district, the air alert lasted from 05:46 to 08:45.