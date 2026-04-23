Russia uses drones to strike railway in Zhytomyr region, killing woman
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Ukraine
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Russia uses drones to strike railway in Zhytomyr region, killing woman

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Читати українською
Source:  Zhytomyr Regional State Administration

The Russian army attacked the transport infrastructure of the Zhytomyr region with drones, resulting in the death of a woman.

Points of attention

  • Recent drone strike by the Russian army in Zhytomyr region led to the death of a woman, sparking concerns about civilian safety.
  • Specialists are actively working to address the impact of the attack and secure the affected transport infrastructure.

Russia attacked the railway in Zhytomyr region: there is a victim

This was reported by the head of the Zhytomyr OVA, Vitaliy Bunechko.

The enemy has launched another insidious drone strike on the civilian transport infrastructure of the Zhytomyr region. Unfortunately, one woman is currently known to have died as a result of the attack.

According to him, rescuers, repair crews, and law enforcement agencies are working at the scene of the attack.

In the morning, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the movement of drones in the direction of Korosten, Zhytomyr region.

In the Korosten district, the air alert lasted from 05:46 to 08:45.

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