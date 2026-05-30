Russia massively attacks Zaporizhia — one person dead and one injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia massively attacks Zaporizhia — one person dead and one injured

Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia
Читати українською

Russian troops struck Zaporizhia for the second time this morning, one person was killed and two were wounded.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops carried out a second attack on Zaporizhia, resulting in one person dead and two injured, with significant damage to industrial and residential buildings.
  • The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, confirmed the casualties and damage caused by the enemy attack, emphasizing the ongoing threat to the region.

Russia is massively shelling Zaporizhia: there are casualties

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia again. As a result of an enemy drone hitting the territory of one of the industrial infrastructure facilities, a fire broke out. One man was mortally wounded. Another was injured.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

Fedorov added that a residential building was also damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

Emergency services are already on the scene.

Another victim of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia needed the help of doctors.

A 14-year-old girl who was injured in a Russian drone attack has sought medical attention. She is currently undergoing treatment.

Thus, during this attack, the Russians wounded two and killed one person.

Currently, the enemy continues to attack Zaporizhzhia with drones. Private houses have caught fire, but there are no injuries.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions — one person died, 13 were injured
State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with KABs: one person was killed and 6 others were injured
Ivan Fedorov
The Russian Federation's attack on Zaporizhzhia on May 5 - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: one person was killed and 3 were injured
Ivan Fedorov
The Russian attack on Zaporizhia - what are the consequences?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?