Russia massively attacks Zaporizhia — one person dead and one injured

Russian troops struck Zaporizhia for the second time this morning, one person was killed and two were wounded.

Russia is massively shelling Zaporizhia: there are casualties

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia again. As a result of an enemy drone hitting the territory of one of the industrial infrastructure facilities, a fire broke out. One man was mortally wounded. Another was injured. Ivan Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

Fedorov added that a residential building was also damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

Emergency services are already on the scene.

Another victim of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia needed the help of doctors.

A 14-year-old girl who was injured in a Russian drone attack has sought medical attention. She is currently undergoing treatment.

Thus, during this attack, the Russians wounded two and killed one person.

Currently, the enemy continues to attack Zaporizhzhia with drones. Private houses have caught fire, but there are no injuries.