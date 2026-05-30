Russia massively attacks Zaporizhia — one person dead and one injured

Russian troops struck Zaporizhia for the second time this morning, one person was killed and two were wounded.
Points of attention
- Russian troops carried out a second attack on Zaporizhia, resulting in one person dead and two injured, with significant damage to industrial and residential buildings.
- The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, confirmed the casualties and damage caused by the enemy attack, emphasizing the ongoing threat to the region.
Russia is massively shelling Zaporizhia: there are casualties
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
Fedorov added that a residential building was also damaged as a result of the enemy attack.
Emergency services are already on the scene.
Another victim of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia needed the help of doctors.
A 14-year-old girl who was injured in a Russian drone attack has sought medical attention. She is currently undergoing treatment.
Thus, during this attack, the Russians wounded two and killed one person.
Currently, the enemy continues to attack Zaporizhzhia with drones. Private houses have caught fire, but there are no injuries.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-