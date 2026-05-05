Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with KABs: one person was killed and 6 others were injured

On May 5, Russian invaders carried out a new air attack on the Zaporizhia region. According to the latest data, this attack claimed the life of one local resident, and 6 victims were also reported.
Points of attention
- The head of the local OVA issued warnings about the threat of drone and missile strikes prior to the attack.
- The situation in Zaporizhia remains tense, with explosions ongoing and updates being provided as information unfolds.
The Russian Federation's attack on Zaporizhzhia on May 5 — what is known
At around 2:00 p.m., an air raid alert was declared in the city.
A little later, at 3:45 p.m., the head of the local OVA, Ivan Fedorov, warned of the threat of drone strikes and ballistic missile strikes on the Zaporizhia region.
Within 15 minutes, the use of guided aerial bombs (GABs) was announced. At 4:10 p.m., the first explosions rang out in the city.
According to him, the enemy attacked several enterprises in Zaporizhia with KABs, and cars and a store are also burning in the city.
Moreover, residential buildings, a service station, and a car wash were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.
Explosions are still being heard in the city, information is being updated.
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