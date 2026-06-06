Russia again attacked Zaporizhia with drones — there are injuries

On June 6, the Russian army again attacked Zaporizhia with drones, causing casualties and destruction.

Russia attacked Zaporizhia: there are casualties

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

..The enemy continues its attacks on Zaporizhia. A Russian drone exploded near a shopping center. Share

He added that, according to preliminary information, there are casualties. Emergency services have arrived at the scene.

It later became known that a 10-year-old boy and his father were injured.

The roof of the supermarket was hit. The attack caused a fire in an apartment building opposite. A 10-year-old child was injured — his hand was injured. The boy was hospitalized.

The child's father was also injured. Both are receiving necessary medical care.