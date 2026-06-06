Russia again attacked Zaporizhia with drones — there are injuries

On June 6, the Russian army again attacked Zaporizhia with drones, causing casualties and destruction.
Points of attention
- Recent drone attack by the Russian army on Zaporizhia resulted in casualties and destruction.
- A 10-year-old boy and his father were injured in the attack and are currently receiving necessary medical care.
Russia attacked Zaporizhia: there are casualties
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
He added that, according to preliminary information, there are casualties. Emergency services have arrived at the scene.
It later became known that a 10-year-old boy and his father were injured.
The roof of the supermarket was hit. The attack caused a fire in an apartment building opposite. A 10-year-old child was injured — his hand was injured. The boy was hospitalized.
The child's father was also injured. Both are receiving necessary medical care.
Drones attacked Zaporizhia several times on Saturday. There were hits on industrial infrastructure, a parking lot, and damaged houses.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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