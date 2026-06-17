Occupiers fear Ukrainian Armed Forces landing operations in Crimea — Navy

The Russians are convinced that Ukrainian troops may land in Crimea and are strengthening the defense of the occupied peninsula.

Russians are waiting for Ukrainian landing in Crimea — Pletenchuk

This was reported by the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk.

According to him, there is a military rule: a territory is not liberated until an infantryman sets foot on it. In the case of the Navy, this task falls to the Marines, who are currently practicing conducting amphibious operations.

The enemy sees this as a real threat. The Russians are fortifying areas in Crimea vulnerable to amphibious landings because they consider it quite likely. Share

Pletenchuk explained that amphibious operations are extremely complex and are carried out only as part of a larger offensive operation.

If necessary, we will, of course, carry out any operation necessary to liberate Ukrainian Crimea.

A Navy spokesman compared a possible landing in Crimea to an operation on Omaha Beach, as Ukrainian military personnel would have to overcome fortified and mined coastlines, machine gun nests, and shelters under enemy air support.