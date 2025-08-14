Occupiers near Kupyansk dropped explosives from a UAV on a civilian car — there are casualties

On August 14, the Russian terrorist army attacked a civilian car with a drone on a highway near Kupyansk, killing two people.

The occupiers killed two people near Kupyansk by dropping a drone

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

The enemy attacked a civilian car on a highway near Kupyansk. Two people, a 69-year-old man and a woman, were killed in the Russian drone strike. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv OVA

In addition, a 76-year-old woman was injured — she suffered explosive injuries.