On August 14, the Russian terrorist army attacked a civilian car with a drone on a highway near Kupyansk, killing two people.
Points of attention
- Russian terrorists targeted a civilian car near Kupyansk with a drone, killing two people and injuring another in the attack.
- Oleg Synegubov, head of the Kharkiv OVA, confirmed the incident and the provision of medical aid to the victims affected by the drone strike.
- The attack on the civilian car near Kupyansk highlights the brutality and disregard for civilian lives shown by the Russian terrorist army.
The occupiers killed two people near Kupyansk by dropping a drone
This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.
In addition, a 76-year-old woman was injured — she suffered explosive injuries.
The victim was hospitalized, and doctors are providing her with all necessary assistance.
