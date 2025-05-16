Russia attacked Kupyansk — there are dead and wounded
Russia attacked Kupyansk — there are dead and wounded

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
At least one person was killed and four others were injured in a Russian FPV drone attack on Kupyansk, Kharkiv region.

  • In Kyiv, air defense forces were on high alert due to an attack by Russian strike drones, resulting in a fire, debris falling on the boiler house territory, and damages to the surrounding residential area.
  • The ongoing attacks by Russian forces in Kupyansk and Kyiv highlight the need for international attention and intervention to protect Ukrainian civilians and prevent further casualties.

The head of the Kharkiv Oblast Police Department, Oleg Synegubov, spoke about the situation in the region.

According to the latter, the Russian invaders launched another attack on Kupyansk at around 8:00 am.

A 55-year-old woman died. Four other men — ages 58, 49, 40, and 53 — were injured.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of the Kharkiv Oblast

He also officially confirmed that three victims have been hospitalized.

As Oleg Sinegubov noted, local utility workers came under a new attack by the Russian occupiers.

In addition, it is indicated that the enemy damaged the company's company car for landscaping.

On the morning of May 16, air defense forces were operating in Kyiv during an air alert declared due to an attack by Russian strike drones.

Later, local authorities announced a fire in the capital and the fall of debris on the territory of the boiler house. This happened in the Svyatoshyn district.

Damage to windows and cars in a residential neighborhood is also reported.

