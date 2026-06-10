Occupiers struck a high-rise building in Pavlohrad — there are casualties

In Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, five people were injured, including a child, as a result of a Russian strike on June 10.
Points of attention
- A Russian strike on a high-rise building in Pavlohrad resulted in five casualties, including a child and a 75-year-old woman in serious condition.
- The victims of the enemy attack in Pavlohrad include a 13-year-old boy and men aged 43, 44, and 79, who are receiving outpatient treatment.
Russia hits high-rise building in Pavlohrad: there are injuries
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.
All victims will be treated on an outpatient basis.
Ganzha later reported that the number of people injured as a result of the hit on an apartment building in Pavlohrad had increased to five.
The number of casualties from the enemy attack on Pavlohrad has increased. A 75-year-old woman was taken to the hospital.
The woman is in serious condition. Medics are providing her with all necessary assistance. In total, there are five injured people in the city.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-