Occupiers struck a high-rise building in Pavlohrad — there are casualties

In Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, five people were injured, including a child, as a result of a Russian strike on June 10.

Russia hits high-rise building in Pavlohrad: there are injuries

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

Four people were injured in an enemy attack on Pavlohrad. They are a 13-year-old boy and men aged 43, 44, and 79. Share

All victims will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Ganzha later reported that the number of people injured as a result of the hit on an apartment building in Pavlohrad had increased to five.

The number of casualties from the enemy attack on Pavlohrad has increased. A 75-year-old woman was taken to the hospital.

The woman is in serious condition. Medics are providing her with all necessary assistance. In total, there are five injured people in the city.