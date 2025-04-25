Russia spreads cynical fake about the shelling of Pavlograd

Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad with drones on April 25. After killing three people, the occupiers invented a fake to deflect responsibility for the shelling.

The CPD debunked the Russian fake about the shelling of Pavlograd

This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Russian propagandists are spreading a fake about the destruction of residential buildings in Pavlohrad allegedly "due to the work of Ukrainian air defense."

In fact, as the CPD notes, this is another attempt to shift responsibility for the consequences of its own terror onto Ukraine.

It was Russia that carried out the attack with kamikaze drones on civilian infrastructure facilities, the Center states. Share

They explain that the purpose of such informational attacks is to whitewash the Russian army and absolve itself of blame for attacks on civilians.

Let us recall that on the night of April 25, the Russian army sent drones to attack Ukraine. In particular, Pavlohrad was under attack by drones.

Several fires broke out in the city, including a high-rise building. Initially, one person was reported dead and eight injured. Later, the number of victims began to rise — first to two, then to three, including a child.