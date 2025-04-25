Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad with drones on April 25. After killing three people, the occupiers invented a fake to deflect responsibility for the shelling.
Points of attention
- Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad using kamikaze drones, resulting in casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure.
- Russian propaganda is spreading fake news to deflect responsibility for the shelling onto Ukraine, despite evidence confirming Russia's guilt.
- The Center for Countering Disinformation and the Central Intelligence Agency have refuted the Russian narrative, exposing the truth behind the attack on Pavlograd.
The CPD debunked the Russian fake about the shelling of Pavlograd
This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.
Russian propagandists are spreading a fake about the destruction of residential buildings in Pavlohrad allegedly "due to the work of Ukrainian air defense."
In fact, as the CPD notes, this is another attempt to shift responsibility for the consequences of its own terror onto Ukraine.
They explain that the purpose of such informational attacks is to whitewash the Russian army and absolve itself of blame for attacks on civilians.
Let us recall that on the night of April 25, the Russian army sent drones to attack Ukraine. In particular, Pavlohrad was under attack by drones.
Several fires broke out in the city, including a high-rise building. Initially, one person was reported dead and eight injured. Later, the number of victims began to rise — first to two, then to three, including a child.
Then, almost every hour, the number of victims increased. So far, three people have died in Pavlohrad, and 14 more have been injured.
