Russia attacked Dnipro and Pavlograd — more than 10 wounded

On the morning of May 25, the occupiers launched drone strikes on Pavlohrad, currently 10 casualties are known. Later, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro with ballistic missiles, injuring 3 men.

Russia strikes Pavlograd and Dnipro: there are wounded

In Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, the number of victims from a Russian drone attack this morning has increased to 10.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

The number of people injured in the Russian strike on Pavlohrad has increased to 10. Four of the injured have been hospitalized. Two men and one woman are in serious condition. Share

Later it became known that the enemy had struck the Dnieper with ballistic missiles.